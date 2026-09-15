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Home / World / Auckland: India, New Zealand naval chiefs discuss maiden bilateral exercise in 2027

Auckland: India, New Zealand naval chiefs discuss maiden bilateral exercise in 2027

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ANI
Updated At : 05:22 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Auckland [New Zealand], September 15 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan held substantive discussions on Monday with New Zealand’s Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral Garin Golding, covering strategic topics including plans for an inaugural bilateral naval exercise scheduled for 2027.

“During his visit to New Zealand, Adm Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, held substantive discussions with RAdm Garin Golding, Chief of Navy, New Zealand Navy,” the Indian Navy stated on X.

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Discussions focused on expanding cooperation under the existing bilateral maritime security framework, boosting operational ties, and improving maritime information-sharing mechanisms between the two forces, the Indian Navy noted.

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“Building upon the India-New Zealand Maritime Security Cooperation Arrangement, the two Chiefs exchanged views on enhancing the partnership between the two navies, advancing operational engagement, including a maiden bilateral naval exercise in 2027, and exploring ways to ensure better maritime information exchange,” it added.

Upon his arrival in Auckland on Monday, Admiral Swaminathan received a traditional Maori Powhiri welcome at Te Taua Moana Marae, located at the HMNZS Philomel naval base.

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"Tradition spoke before words did. Adm Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, was accorded a traditional Maori Powhiri at Te Taua Moana Marae, at HMNZS Philomel, Devonport Naval Base, Auckland - a powerful expression of manaakitanga, respect and welcome, deeply woven into the identity of the NZ Navy. A uniquely New Zealand beginning to a visit anchored in enduring bonds, mutual respect and shared maritime traditions," the Indian Navy wrote on X.

During the official itinerary, the Indian Navy Chief held consultations with the Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand, Muanpuii Saiawi, alongside Consul General Madan Mohan Sethi.

"CNS' visit comes at a time when India and New Zealand have seen elevation of the bilateral relationship and strengthening of maritime cooperation," the Indian High Commission in New Zealand posted on X.

Admiral Swaminathan travelled to New Zealand following a series of official engagements in Australia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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