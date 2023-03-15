AUKUS inks nuclear-powered submarine deal to counter China

Washington, March 14
The US, Australia and the UK, which are part of AUKUS, have announced a nuclear-powered submarine deal, a step aimed at countering China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.
The announcement was made after the leaders of the three countries attended a summit meeting in San Diego on Monday and asserted that the move was to keep the Indo-Pacific region “free and open”.
“With the support and approval of the Congress, beginning in the early 2030s, the United States will sell three Virginia-class submarines to Australia with the potential to sell up to two more if needed, jumpstarting their undersea capability a decade earlier than many predicted,” Biden said in San Diego with Australian PM Anthony Albanese and British PM Rishi Sunak.
“This state-of-the-art conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarine will combine the UK submarine technology and design with the American technology,” he said. China angrily denounced the deal, saying it violated the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the three countries were travelling "further down the dangerous and wrong path".
