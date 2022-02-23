Australia announces first tranche of sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis

Sydney, February 23

Australia on Wednesday joined the United States, the European Union, Canada, Germany and Britain to impose sanctions on Russia after Moscow ordered troops into separatist regions in Ukraine and recognised them as independent entities.

Australia will immediately begin placing sanctions on Russian individuals it believes were responsible over the country's actions against Ukraine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media briefing.

"Australians always stand up to bullies, and we will be standing up to Russia, along with all of our partners," he said.

"I expect subsequent tranches of sanctions, this is only the start of this process."

Japan sanctions Russia, separatist Ukraine areas

Tokyo: Japan’s prime minister has announced sanctions targeting Russia and two separatist Ukrainian regions recognised as independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin, joining an international effort seeking to pressure Russia to return to diplomatic solutions.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his government will ban new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan in response to the “actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine.”

He said Japan will also suspend visa issuance to the people linked to the two Ukrainian rebel regions and freeze their assets in Japan, and will ban trade with the two areas.

Kishida repeated his “strong condemnation” of Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as international law.

He added: “We strongly urge Russia to return to diplomatic process in resolving the development.” — Agencies