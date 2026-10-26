Australia expands biometric requirements for visa applicants in India from October 26

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Australian Government has expanded its biometric collection requirements for visa applicants in India from October 26, introducing the requirement for fingerprints and facial images for certain new visa applications as part of efforts to strengthen the security and integrity of its migration system.

According to a media release issued by the Australian High Commission in India on Monday, the new requirements will apply to applications lodged on or after October 26, 2026, and will not affect visas already granted or applications submitted before the date.

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The Department of Home Affairs, which manages Australia's visa processes, will notify applicants if they are required to provide biometrics and issue instructions on how to complete the process. Applicants will typically receive the notification by email, either directly or through their authorised agent.

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Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to visit one of the 16 Australian Biometrics Collection Centres across India, managed by VFS Global, or may be eligible to use the Australian Immi App.

The Australian Government said the expansion would help protect applicants while supporting the growing movement of people between Australia and India.

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"The people-to-people links between Australia and India have never been stronger," the release stated, adding that the government wanted the visa application process to remain secure, efficient and trusted as more Indians visit, study, work and build connections with Australia.

The release said biometrics offered a reliable method of verifying an individual's identity, helping protect legitimate applicants from identity misuse, reduce fraud and strengthen the integrity of Australia's migration system.

Australia already collects biometric information from visa applicants in nearly 60 countries. Extending the programme to India brings the country's arrangements in line with established international practices, while providing eligible applicants with a digital option through the Australian Immi App.

The Australian Government said biometric collection was not expected to adversely affect visa processing times, provided applicants completed the requirements promptly after receiving the notification.

Applicants have been advised to wait for an official biometric requirement letter from the Department of Home Affairs via email before booking an appointment or attempting to use the Australian Immi App.

The release also stated that biometric information would be managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws. Personal information would be processed and transmitted securely through encrypted channels, with safeguards to ensure it was handled lawfully.

Applicants have been advised to follow only instructions issued by the Department of Home Affairs and use official websites when arranging biometric collection. The government further clarified that optional services offered by service providers would not influence visa processing times or the outcome of a visa application. (ANI)

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