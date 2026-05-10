Australia, India deepen strategic defence partnership at 10th Defence Policy Talks

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The 10th Australia-India Defence Policy Talks were held in New Delhi on May 8, underscoring the growing strategic convergence and defence cooperation between Australia and India amid an evolving Indo-Pacific security environment, according to the Ministry of Defence.

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The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, while the Australian side was headed by First Assistant Secretary, International Policy, Bernard Philip. Both sides reviewed progress in defence ties and discussed new initiatives aimed at strengthening interoperability, maritime security cooperation and defence industry engagement.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, both sides welcomed "recent advancements in bilateral defence cooperation", noting that the establishment of the annual Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue in 2025 had "enhanced consultation and reflected the growing trust between the two countries."

The delegations also praised the "recent finalisation of key implementing arrangements" and the "continued high momentum of first-time milestones," while expressing anticipation for the first Australia-India Joint Staff Talks scheduled later this year.

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Reviewing the outcomes of the 2024 Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit, the co-chairs discussed plans " to renew and strengthen the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, and develop a Joint Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap."

Both countries highlighted the expansion of military exercises and operational cooperation. The statement noted the " increased frequency and complexity of joint defence exercises," including India's inaugural participation in Exercise Talisman Sabre and Exercise Puk Puk in 2025.

Maritime cooperation also featured prominently in the talks, with Australia and India reaffirming collaboration through naval participation in each other's International Fleet Reviews and multilateral engagements such as Exercise Milan and Exercise Kakadu.

The co-chairs further "agreed for next steps to deepen interoperability across all domains" and reaffirmed their defence ministers' vision to "continue enhancing cooperation with regional partners".

Defence industrial cooperation emerged as another major pillar of engagement. Both sides acknowledged the "strategic importance of defence industrial collaboration and engagement", while welcoming initiatives such as the first Australia-India Defence Industry Roundtable in Sydney in 2025 and Australia's first defence industry strategic roundtable held during the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi earlier this year. (ANI)

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