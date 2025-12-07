DT
Home / World / Australia: Indian Army's Col Prateek Roy receives Geddes Gavel Award

Australia: Indian Army's Col Prateek Roy receives Geddes Gavel Award

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Canberra [Australia], December 7 (ANI): Col Prateek Roy of the Indian Army was awarded the Geddes Gavel Award on completion of the Defence Strategic and Studies Course at Australian Defence College, the Indian High Commission in Canberra shared on Saturday.

As per the High Commission, the award is in recognition of the student who displays the greatest understanding of factors influencing regional relationships and decision-making and who demonstrates superior knowledge across political, diplomatic, military, cultural, and economic areas.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission said, "Congratulations Col Prateek Roy from #Indian Army for being awarded the Geddes Gavel Award/ Commander Australian Defence College Award on completion of the #Defence Strategic and Studies Course at #Australian Defence College. The award is in recognition of the student who displays the greatest understanding of factors influencing regional relationships and decision-making and who demonstrates superior knowledge across political, diplomatic, military, cultural, and economic areas."

https://x.com/HCICanberra/status/1997036100360294712?s=20

India and Australia have close defence ties.

In November, during the visit of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, along with EAM Jaishankar, the ministers and progress under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade & investment, defence & security, education & skills, research & innovation, science & technology, space, energy and people-to-people links. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed. The Ministers exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and affirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, during the Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh's visit to Australia in October, India and Australia inked key defence agreements.

Marles has described the newly signed defence agreement with India as a "hugely significant step" in strengthening the operational partnership between the two nations' armed forces.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Marles said, "I think the significance of today is that what we are seeing in terms of deep trust and strategic alignment is now being expressed in a much deeper operational level of engagement between our two defence forces. The Agreement that we have signed in terms of staff talks between our operational commands is hugely significant... We are very excited about that." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

