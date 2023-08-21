Australia, Japan, US plan drills in South China Sea

Manila, August 20
The US, Japan and Australia are planning a joint navy drill in the South China Sea off the western Philippines this week to underscore their commitment to the rule of law in the region after a recent show of Chinese aggression in the disputed waters, Filipino security officials said on Sunday.
The drill will include three aircraft and helicopter carriers sailing together in a show of force. Their commanders are set to meet with Filipino counterparts in Manila soon. — Agencies
