Australia, Japan, US plan drills in South China Sea

Manila, August 20

The US, Japan and Australia are planning a joint navy drill in the South China Sea off the western Philippines this week to underscore their commitment to the rule of law in the region after a recent show of Chinese aggression in the disputed waters, Filipino security officials said on Sunday.

The drill will include three aircraft and helicopter carriers sailing together in a show of force. Their commanders are set to meet with Filipino counterparts in Manila soon. — Agencies

#Australia #China #Japan