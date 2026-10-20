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Home / World / Australia: Nagesh Singh performs Bhoomi Poojan for new High Commission building in Canberra

Australia: Nagesh Singh performs Bhoomi Poojan for new High Commission building in Canberra

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ANI
Updated At : 10:14 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Canberra [Australia], October 20 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Australia Nagesh Singh, accompanied by his wife Pagjna Singh, performed the Bhoomi Poojan (groundbreaking) ceremony for the new High Commission building in Canberra on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in India's diplomatic presence in Australia.

The Indian High Commission in Australia shared the development in a post on X, stating that the ceremony marked the commencement of the landmark project and a new chapter in India-Australia ties.

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“The High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh @nageshsinghIFS with Mrs Pagjna Singh performed the Bhoomi Poojan (groundbreaking) ceremony for the new High Commission building in Canberra, marking a significant milestone in India’s diplomatic presence in Australia,” the mission said.

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Representatives of Australian construction company FDC Construction & Fitout and project consultants GMB Architects also attended the ceremony, celebrating the commencement of the project.

India and Australia strengthened their ties across diplomatic, defence, trade and cultural sectors, with both countries continuing efforts to deepen their strategic partnership.

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On Monday, the fifth edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 commenced at the Foreign Training Node in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Scheduled to continue until November 1, the exercise involves approximately 120 personnel each from the Indian Army and the Australian Army.

The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and operational coordination between the two forces, with training covering joint operations in coastal and island environments, surveillance and reconnaissance, protection of vital installations, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief contingencies. An observer delegation from New Zealand is participating for the first time.

Economic cooperation has also remained a key focus of bilateral engagement. On October 2, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee to discuss expediting negotiations on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

The discussions covered cooperation in pharmaceuticals, services, investment, agri-tech and critical minerals, alongside efforts to ensure Indian businesses fully utilise the existing Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).

According to government data, bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Australia was valued at USD 50.2 billion in 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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