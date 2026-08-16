Australia: New South Wales Premier leads first overseas mission to boost NSW-India ties

New South Wales [Australia], August 16 (ANI): NSW Premier Chris Minns and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey will lead an official delegation to India from August 31 to September 3 to strengthen the state's cultural, education and economic links with one of its most important international partners.

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According to an official release, the mission was announced today by the Premier at the 80th Independence Day of India event at the ICC in Darling Harbour. In recognition of the importance of the relationship between NSW and India, this will be Premier Minns' first overseas visit in his capacity as Premier of New South Wales.

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The four-day programme in New Delhi and Mumbai will focus on high-level business and government engagements to strengthen economic ties, attract investment and create new opportunities for NSW, alongside community and cultural events that deepen our strong relationship with India. In 2024-25, NSW and India traded $6.87 billion worth of goods, making India one of NSW's most important trading partners and a priority market for future growth. The relationship extends well beyond trade.

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In the year to March 2026, 174,000 Indian visitors travelled to NSW, spending around $600 million and staying 8.5 million nights. More than 28,000 Indian students also study in NSW, making India one of the state's largest and most important international education markets. The mission will focus on sectors where NSW has a competitive advantage, including education, research and innovation, agrifood, clean energy, critical minerals, technology, tourism and advanced industries. It will open new opportunities for NSW exporters, attract investment and support jobs and economic growth.

The visit will also build on NSW's sister-state relationship with Maharashtra, home to Mumbai and one of India's largest economic centres. Following the India programme, the Premier will visit Kathmandu, Nepal, from 4 to 5 September 2026 to strengthen government and community ties with an emerging South Asian regional partner, the release added.

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The Treasurer will undertake programming in Bengaluru while the Premier travels to Nepal, further supporting the mission's trade, investment and technology objectives in India. Deputy Premier Prue Car will be Acting Premier while Premier Minns is overseas.

Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns said, "NSW is one of the most successful multicultural societies anywhere in the world, and our Indian community is a big part of that success. People have come to NSW from India, worked hard, built businesses, raised families and contributed to communities right across our state. India is one of the world's fastest-growing major economies and an increasingly important partner for NSW. We want more trade, more investment, more tourists and more opportunities for NSW businesses."

"I'm proud that my first overseas visit as Premier will be to India. It reflects the importance of the relationship and the enormous contribution the Indian community makes to NSW," he added, according to the release.

Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said, "India is one of the world's fastest-growing global economies and one of the most important to the people of New South Wales. "Beyond a trade relationship valued in the billions of dollars, education provides a lasting and rewarding bond. By building our economic, education and innovation ties, we can support more NSW exporters, attract investment and create long-term opportunities for Australian businesses and families." (ANI)

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