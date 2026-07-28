DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Australia plans 1st domestic oil refinery in 60 years to boost fuel security

Australia plans 1st domestic oil refinery in 60 years to boost fuel security

PM Anthony Albanese says project to help boost sovereign capability

article_Author
Reuters
Perth/Sydney, Updated At : 09:18 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Image credit/Reuters File
Advertisement

Australia will consider building its first new oil refinery in more than 60 years, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, as war in the Middle East squeezes supplies from overseas and underscores the urgency to improve energy security.

Advertisement

Albanese said the project will help build Australia's resilience and sovereign capability on fuel, potentially helping shield the country from future supply shocks.

Advertisement

If the project proves feasible, the new large-scale oil refinery will be built by industrial chemical producer Perdaman in Western Australia, Albanese said.

Advertisement

"The war in the Middle East ... is having an impact here, like it's having an impact right around the world," Albanese told reporters from Karratha in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

"One of the things that building national resilience does is it makes Australia less vulnerable to the impact of events around the world."

Advertisement

Albanese said his government and the Western Australia state government will jointly spend A$4 million ($2.8 million) on a feasibility study for the refinery.

"We want to make sure that we get the right location but we want to make sure as well that it's a project that stacks up, that can go forward," Albanese added.

Australia depends on imports for about 80 per cent of its fuel needs and has been racing to secure supplies amid the Iran war.

The government's push to cut its import dependence on oil comes after an Australian Treasury report warned that the global oil market has become more vulnerable "with weaker buffers against supply shocks".

Global oil inventory levels have dropped since conflict in the Middle East intensified, while refined fuel markets are now at risk of tightening further, the treasury said in a briefing provided to Treasurer Jim Chalmers over the weekend.

Most of Australia's domestic oil refineries were built during the 1950s and 1960s, but high operating costs and the emergence of large refineries across Asia forced many to shut down over the past three decades.

Ampol's Queensland refinery and the Viva Energy facility in Victoria – both on the country's east – are the only two operational now, compared to eight in 2000.

Western Australia's only refinery was shut down in 2021 after BP decided to convert its 146,000 barrels per day Kwinana plant into a fuel import terminal.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts