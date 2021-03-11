Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped sub deal

Sydney, June 11
Australia's new Labor-led government has reached a 555 million euro ($583.58 million) settlement over a controversial decision last year to scrap the French submarine deal, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries.
Australia last year cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French military shipyard Naval Group and opted instead for an alternative deal with the United States and Britain.
Mending ties
- Last year, Australia scrapped a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French military shipyard Naval Group
- It instead opted for an alternative deal with the US and Britain
- The move enraged France and triggered a diplomatic crisis
The move enraged Paris and triggered an unprecedented diplomatic crisis. It has also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday at a news conference in Sydney that his government had reached a "fair and equitable" settlement with Naval Group.
The cancellation last year of Canberra's order for a new conventional submarine fleet with Naval Group — valued at $40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to cost much more today — came after the previous government signed a trilateral security partnership with the United States and Britain. The trilateral deal was for a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology. Albanese said the settlement would allow Australia to move forward in its relationship with France.
"Given the gravity of the challenges that we face both in the region and globally, it is essential that Australia and France once again unite to defend our shared principles and interests," Albanese said in a separate statement. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...