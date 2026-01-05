"Australia remains steadfast in commitment to just and lasting peace for Ukraine": PM Albanese

Canberra [Australia], January 5 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday stated he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed Australia's continued support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a post on X, Albanese said, "This evening I spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine to offer Australia's continued support in the ongoing fight against Russia's illegal invasion."

Reiterating Australia's position, the Prime Minister added, "Australia remains steadfast in our commitment to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

The exchange comes as Ukraine continues to intensify diplomatic engagement with its international partners on both security and post-war recovery.

Earlier, on January 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held talks with the National Security Advisors of partner countries on security guarantees, reconstruction and a basic framework for real rebuilding.

Providing details of those discussions, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was coordinating closely with European partners, Canada, the European Union and NATO, while also maintaining communication with the American side.

"First outcomes from today's work with national security advisors of partner countries. European partners, Canada, the EU, and NATO are engaged, and we are also communicating with the American side," he said, thanking partners for their support.

He said the discussions were progressing along three main tracks.

"Our discussions are moving forward along three key directions - security guarantees, reconstruction, and a basic framework for a real rebuilding," Zelenskyy said, adding that the vision was aligned with that of Ukraine's key partners and aimed at establishing peace for decades.

Zelenskyy said the consultations with advisors were ongoing as Ukraine prepared for further high-level engagements.

"Work with the advisors continues. We are preparing meetings in Europe next week. We are also getting ready for meetings in the United States," he said.

He further said that multiple structured discussions had already taken place, involving Ukraine's negotiating team and participants from various countries and institutions.

"Today, three panels were held involving Ukraine's negotiating team and 18 participants from various countries and institutions," Zelenskyy said, noting that the focus remained on security guarantees, rebuilding and a basic framework for a real peace.

Outlining the next steps, Zelenskyy said discussions would continue in the coming days.

"On January 5, a meeting of chiefs of the general staff will take place, followed by a leaders-level meeting in Paris on January 6," he said, adding that Ukraine expects a productive joint meeting with representatives of the United States after these contacts.

Against this backdrop, Zelenskyy reiterated the urgent need for continued partner support, stressing that Ukrainians remain under constant threat from Russian strikes.

"It is critically important for Ukraine that partner support continues - steady defense assistance and reinforcement of our air defense," he said.

Highlighting the scale of recent attacks, Zelenskyy said, "This week alone, Russia launched more than 1,070 guided aerial bombs, nearly 1,000 attack drones, and six missiles against Ukraine."

He urged partners to accelerate the delivery of agreed assistance, adding, "Every missile for air defense systems that is currently held in storage by partners can truly save lives." (ANI)

