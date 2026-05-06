Australia to build USD 7.22 billion fuel reserve to "shield" nation from global supply shocks

Canberra [Australia], May 6 (ANI): In a strategic move to fortify the nation against volatile global energy markets, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has unveiled a 10 billion Australian dollar (USD 7.22 billion) initiative designed to bolster national fuel inventories.

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The substantial financial package aims to facilitate the creation of a government-owned reserve, providing a critical buffer against international supply disruptions. According to Al Jazeera, the new reserve, comprising approximately 1 billion litres (264 million gallons), will ensure Australia maintains a minimum of 50 days of fuel onshore to "shield the country from future shocks."

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Addressing a news conference regarding the initiative, Prime Minister Albanese emphasised the importance of national resilience.

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"This is aimed at making sure Australians can have more confidence in protecting our energy sovereignty, not just during this crisis but going forward as well, protecting our nation's energy interests," he stated.

This push for energy independence comes as the country grapples with its heavy reliance on external sources, as Australia currently imports nearly 80 per cent of its fuel requirements. Al Jazeera reports that the nation has already faced localised shortages, with oil and gas supplies severely constrained by the ongoing blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Highlighting the specific utility of the new stockpile, Albanese noted that the "fuel security reserve will focus on regional stock-outs and supply constraints for essential users in the event of another supply crisis."

The measure is expected to provide a necessary safety net for critical services during periods of heightened geopolitical tension or maritime instability.

The urgency of Australia's energy security measures is underscored by the volatile situation in the Middle East, where US President Donald Trump has recently announced a temporary suspension of maritime escort operations through the same Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the de-escalation of certain operations, the US President noted that he is maintaining a naval "blockade" in the region while citing significant diplomatic movement towards a potential deal with Tehran.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump noted that the pause follows international diplomatic interventions and recent military developments that have impacted global shipping lanes.

"Based on the request of Pakistan and other countries, the tremendous military success that we have had during the campaign against the country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that great progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump wrote.

The strategic corridor, which remains central to Australia's supply concerns, has recently been the site of intense "tensions."

The United States previously confirmed it had sunk seven Iranian boats during the "Hormuz operation," a mission launched following several "allegedly" Iranian-led attacks on civilian vessels that had threatened the stability of global energy corridors.

This temporary halt of "Project Freedom" is intended to provide a diplomatic window to determine if a "Complete and Final Agreement" can be successfully reached between the two nations, even as countries like Australia pivot towards long-term domestic energy reserves to mitigate the impact of such overseas friction. (ANI)

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