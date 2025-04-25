"Australian community grieves with India": MP Mathew Hilakari on Pahalgam attack

Chandigarh [India], April 25 (ANI): Mathew Hilakari, Member of Parliament for Point Cook in the Victorian Legislative Assembly, expressed his sorrow over the tragic Pahalgam terror attack and said that many in the Australian community are grieving, and emphasised that Australia, having experienced similar tragedies, understands the impact of such events.

While speaking with ANI, Hilakari said, "I am so saddened that the tragic events have occured. We are all saddened. Many in the Australian community are grieving. We have experienced these tragedies in Australia before as well. So we understand the tragedy, and we grieve too."

Earlier, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had said that Australia stands with India at this "difficult time," calling the Pahalgam terror attack "an act of senseless violence which has shocked the world."

Albanese also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered his condolences on behalf of Australia following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This afternoon, I have spoken to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer my condolences on behalf of Australia following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The horrific loss of life of innocent civilians is an act of senseless violence which has shocked the world. Those responsible must be held to account. Australia and India are great friends, and we stand with India at this difficult time," Albanese said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict. It has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over 50 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination, The Prime Minister asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror. (ANI)

