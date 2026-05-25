icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Australian FM Penny Wong to arrive in Delhi for Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Australian FM Penny Wong to arrive in Delhi for Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:25 PM May 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): As New Delhi gears up to host key strategic partners ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Tuesday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is scheduled to arrive in India late on Monday evening.

Advertisement

According to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Wong will participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 26. She is also scheduled to deliver joint press statements, call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth later in the evening, and hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Advertisement

Wong hailed Quad as a vital partnership for shaping a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region in a statement shared ahead of the visit.

Advertisement

She added, "While in India, I will hold the 17th Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with my counterpart, Minister for External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar. Australia and India's partnership has never been more consequential."

While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is already in India ahead of the Quad FMM, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to arrive in India for a two-day visit to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as per an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Advertisement

In a major diplomatic deployment matching the regional focus, India is gearing up to host the foreign ministers of the Quad nations in the national capital to deliberate on the evolving security matrix of the Indo-Pacific and the escalating friction points across West Asia. The high-level congregation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue--bringing together India, the United States, Australia, and Japan--is locked in for May 26 under the chairmanship of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister of Australia, Penny Wong; the Foreign Minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi; and the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, will participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting.

In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, DC, on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts