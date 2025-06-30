Australian FM to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar on sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers' meet

Canberra [Australia], June 30 (ANI): Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, on Sunday said that she will visit Washington DC for the meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers, where she will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Wong said that the meeting is taking place within a span of six months showed their dedication to the region.

"This week, I will travel to the United States to participate in a meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers. This will be the second Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting within six months, reflecting the importance of our partnership and the strategic circumstances confronting our region and the world," the statement by the Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

"I look forward to engaging with my Quad counterparts as we strengthen cooperation to ensure a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. While in Washington DC, I will also meet separately with each of my counterparts, Secretary of State Rubio, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Iwaya, to progress bilateral cooperation," the statement added.

The statement added that Australia would work together with other countries to pursue mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The United States is our closest ally and principal strategic partner. Our alliance contributes to the peace, prosperity and stability of our countries and the region we share. We will continue to work together to further our important economic and security partnership and advance our mutual interests," the statement said.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will pay a visit to the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio to participate in the QUAD Foreign Minister's Meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in an official statement.

EAM will also inaugurate an exhibition at the UN Headquarters highlighting the toll of terrorist acts around the world and the steps taken by the international community to combat them.

According to MEA, EAM Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to the United States of America from June 30 to July 2 to participate in the next edition of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM), scheduled for July 1. (ANI)

