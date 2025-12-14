Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemns "abhorrent" Bondi Beach terror attack against Jews

Canberra [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemned the terror attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach that occurred at the start of Chanukah, calling it abhorrent and rejecting terrorism, antisemitism, violence and hate in all forms.

In a post on X, Wong said, "The terror attack at Bondi at the start of Chanukah is abhorrent. Terrorism, antisemitism, violence and hate have no place in Australia."

Expressing condolences, the Foreign Minister said, "My deepest condolences are with those who have lost loved ones tonight." She also conveyed hope for the injured, adding, "We hope for the full recovery of all injured and we stand in solidarity with the Australian Jewish community."

Wong also acknowledged the rescue efforts, thanking those who acted in the aftermath. "Thank you to the emergency services and to the everyday Australians who showed courage in the face of such terror," she said.

Similar sentiments were voiced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who later addressed the nation following the mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, describing the incident as a "devastating terror attack" and expressing solidarity with Australia's Jewish community.

In his address, Albanese said the incident was "a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith, an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation." He added, "There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation."

Stressing accountability, the Prime Minister said authorities were working to identify all those involved. "Let me be clear, we will eradicate it amidst this vile act of violence and hate, and there will emerge a moment of national unity where Australians across the board will embrace their fellow Australians of Jewish faith," he stated.

Reflecting on the impact of the attack, Albanese said, "The evil that was unleashed at Bondi Beach today is beyond comprehension, and the trauma and loss that families are dealing with tonight is beyond anyone's worst nightmare." He also paid tribute to the "heroes" who ran towards danger to help others.

Calling for unity, he urged Australians to uphold the nation's "true character," saying the country would never submit to "division, violence or hatred." Addressing the Jewish community directly, he said, "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror."

Police said the shooting targeted the Jewish community and occurred while more than 1,000 people were gathered at Bondi Beach for a Hanukkah celebration, CNN reported. At least 11 people were killed and 29 others injured, police said during a press conference, adding that details about the victims have not yet been released, according to CNN.

Police said two suspects were involved, with one in custody in critical condition and the other shot dead at the scene. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the suspected attackers.

Authorities said the timing of the shooting on the first day of Hanukkah, along with other factors including the weapons found at the scene and the actions of the offenders, led to the incident being declared a terrorist attack a few hours later, CNN reported.

The Jewish Council of Australia described the incident as a "horrific act of antisemitic violence during the Jewish festival of light and hope." In a statement, the council said that "many within our community have just received the worst news of their lives," adding, "In moments like this, we hold each other close." (ANI)

