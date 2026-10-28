Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green commends 'AUSTRAHIND 2026' exercise in Keralam

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green visited the ongoing India-Australia bilateral Army exercise 'AUSTRAHIND 2026' in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam and commended its role in strengthening military-to-military bilateral cooperation, according to the Defence PRO.

According to the Defence PRO on Tuesday, during the visit, Green highlighted India's growing importance as a key security partner and emphasised the strategic significance of the eastern Indian Ocean in connecting the two nations.

Advertisement

He underscored the need for closer defence cooperation to address emerging multi-domain security challenges and uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Advertisement

He also commended joint exercises such as AUSTRAHIND for strengthening strategic trust, operational interoperability and military-to-military cooperation between India and Australia, the Defence PRO said.

According to a post on X on October 24, highlighting his visit, Green said in a post on X, "As we deepen our strategic partnership, the links between the Australian and Indian armies become more consequential. I visited the 120 members of 13th Brigade undertaking Ex #AUSTRAHIND in #Keralam today. Train to fight - train to win."

Advertisement

Indian and Australian Army personnel are undertaking joint combat training across jungle, island and coastal terrain, including combat swimming, static slithering, ambush drills and drone manoeuvring, as part of the fifth edition of the joint military exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 in Keralam.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise commenced at the Foreign Training Node in Thiruvananthapuram on October 19 and will continue until November 1, with approximately 120 personnel each from the Indian Army and the Australian Army participating.

The exercise aims to enhance tactical proficiency, combat readiness, interoperability and operational coordination between the two armies while strengthening mutual trust and defence cooperation between India and Australia.

The Indian Army contingent comprises troops from the Garhwal Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services, while the Australian Army contingent comprises troops from 13 Brigade.

The exercise is being conducted on the theme “Joint Sub-Conventional Operations in Island and Coastal Environment under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate”. It seeks to develop a common understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting operations in island and coastal terrain.

During the exercise, troops from both armies will undertake joint planning, tactical drills and combat-oriented training under realistic operational conditions, incorporating aerial and maritime dimensions. The training will focus on coordinated operations in coastal and island environments, surveillance and reconnaissance, protection of vital installations, and responses to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) contingencies.

The participating personnel will also exchange professional experiences and best practices to improve their operational effectiveness and coordination. Physical training and drone manoeuvring are among the activities being undertaken during the exercise.

For the first, an observer delegation from New Zealand will also participate in AUSTRAHIND 2026, adding an observer component to the bilateral military exercise.

The fourth edition of the exercise was held at Irwin Barracks in Perth, Australia, from October 13 to 26, 2025.

Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 is expected to further strengthen military-to-military cooperation, interoperability and mutual trust between India and Australia, reinforcing their shared commitment to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, as per the ministry. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)