Australian MP honours Dalai Lama's 90th birthday in parliament, reaffirms support for Tibetan cause

Australian MP honours Dalai Lama's 90th birthday in parliament, reaffirms support for Tibetan cause

ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM Jul 29, 2025 IST
Sydney [Australia], July 29 (ANI): Australian Independent Member of Parliament for Mackellar in Sydney, Sophie Scamps who is a supporter of the Tibetan cause delivered a speech in the Australian Parliament to mark the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, according to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

In her address on July 28, Scamps said, "I take great pride that Mackellar, located on the Northern Beaches of Sydney, is home to the largest Tibetan Australian community in the country. We are fortunate to be enriched by this remarkable community."

According to a report by the CTA, the Austalian legislator termed the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama as a moment of significant joy and spiritual meaning for Tibetans living in exile and globally.

"This year's commemoration carries even more weight after His Holiness confirmed that the spiritual institution of the Dalai Lama will persist following his departure. This news is what millions of Tibetans and non-Tibetans have long awaited," she said. "His Holiness has consistently served as a source of hope and compassion in our world," she said.

Scamps also reflected on two recent occasions she participated in to honour this milestone.

The first was a lively, all-day celebration of traditional Tibetan culture that took place in her Mackellar constituency.

The second was a formal dinner at the New South Wales Parliament House, featuring the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration as the guest of honour. "These events held particular significance because such celebrations are not feasible within Tibet," she pointed out, stressing the importance of cultural freedom and expression for the Tibetan diaspora as mentioned in a report in the Tibetan bulletin.

Additionally, Scamps reminisced about her visit to Dharamsala in 2023 as part of an Australian parliamentary delegation. During this trip, she said she had the opportunity to meet with the Dalai Lama and the leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

