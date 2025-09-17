Australian MP Tim Watts meets Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde, discusses boosting ties in agriculture, med-tech, education

Mumbai [India], September 17 (ANI): Former Foreign Minister of Australia and Member of Parliament Tim Watts paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde at the Mantralaya on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office, the discussions centred on strengthening commercial ties between Australia and Maharashtra in key sectors, including agriculture, medical technology, and education.

The delegation, led by Watts, engaged in fruitful talks aimed at enhancing bilateral economic cooperation. Present during the meeting were Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, Additional Chief Secretary to the Deputy CM Asim Gupta, Principal Secretary Navin Sona, and other senior officials.

Deputy CM Shinde underscored Maharashtra's pivotal role in driving India's economic and industrial progress, emphasising the state's robust infrastructure development initiatives.

He also highlighted the completion of landmark projects such as the Metro Rail, Coastal Road, and Atal Setu, which have significantly boosted connectivity and growth. Shinde also briefed the delegation on ongoing developments, including the Medisity and Educity projects in Navi Mumbai, which are poised to position the region as a hub for healthcare and education excellence.

In a warm gesture of hospitality, Deputy CM Shinde insisted that the Australian guests try Mumbai's iconic street food, vada pav. Watts and Australia's Consul General for Western India, Paul Murphy, who accompanied him, relished the snack with evident delight. Recalling his earlier visit to Mumbai about 20 years ago to watch a cricket match, Watts shared nostalgic memories, adding a personal touch to the diplomatic exchange.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the historical ties between India and Australia started immediately following European settlement in Australia in 1788. All trade to and fro from the penal colony of New South Wales was controlled by the British East India Company through Kolkata. India and Australia established diplomatic relations in the pre-Independence period with the establishment of the India Trade Office in Sydney in 1941.

Australia and India upgraded their bilateral relationship from 'Strategic Partnership' in 2009 to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' (CSP) in 2020. The two nations share many commonalities, underpinned by shared values of pluralistic, Westminster-style democracies, Commonwealth traditions, expanding economic engagement, and increasing high-level interaction. The long-standing people-to-people ties, including Indian students coming to Australia for higher education, as well as tourism and sporting links, have played a significant role in further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. (ANI)

