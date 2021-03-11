Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule

Morrison quits as Liberal Party leader after loss, survey on election day showed Labor narrowly ahead

Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule

Incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison, leader of the Australian Liberal Party, stands next to his wife Jenny and daughters Lily and Abbey as he concedes defeat in the country's General Election in which he ran against Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, in Sydney, Australia, on May 21, 2022. Reuters

Sydney, May 21

Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat after an election on Saturday and the opposition Labor Party was set to end almost a decade of conservative rule, possibly with the support of pro-environment Independents.

Partial results showed Morrison's Liberal-National coalition had been punished by voters in Western Australia and affluent urban seats in particular.

"Tonight, I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. And I've congratulated him on his election victory this evening," Morrison said, stepping down as leader of his party.

Labor had yet to reach the 76 of the 151 lower house seats required to form a government alone. Final results could take time as counting of a record number of postal votes is completed.

A strong showing by the Greens and a of group of so-called "teal independents", who campaigned on policies of integrity, equality and tackling climate change, means the makeup of the new parliament looks set to be much less climate-sceptic than the one that supported Morrison's pro-coal mining administration.

Centre-left Labor had held a decent lead in opinion polls, although recent surveys showed the Liberal-National government narrowing the gap in the final stretch of a six-week campaign.

A Newspoll survey by The Australian newspaper out on election day showed Labor's lead over the ruling coalition dipping a point to 53-47 on a two-party-preferred basis, where votes for unsuccessful candidates are redistributed to the top two contenders.

TURNING TEAL

In at least five affluent Liberal-held seats, so-called "teal independents" looked set to win, tapping voter anger over inaction on climate change after some of the worst floods and fires to hit Australia.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it would be "difficult" for him to hold the long-held Liberal seat of Kooyong in Melbourne to an independent newcomer in one of the biggest hits to the government.

Three volunteers working for teal independent Monique Ryan, who was challenging Frydenberg, said they joined Ryan's campaign because they were concerned about the climate for the sake of their children and grandchildren.

"For me, it's like this election actually feels hopeful," Charlotte Forwood, a working mother of three adult children, told Reuters.

Early returns suggested the Greens had also made ground, looking to pick up to three seats in Queensland.

Greens leader Adam Bandt, who retained his inner city Melbourne seat, said climate was a major issue for voters.

"There was an attempt from Labor and Liberal to bury it, and we were very clear about the need to tackle climate by tackling coal and gas."

Morrison and Albanese earlier cast their votes in Sydney after making whistle-stop tours across marginal seats in the final two days of a campaign dominated by rising living costs, climate change and integrity.

As Labor focussed on spiking inflation and sluggish wage growth, Morrison made the country's lowest unemployment in almost half a century the centrepiece of his campaign's final hours. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

2
Delhi

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

3
Nation

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

4
Entertainment

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off in protest on Cannes red carpet

5
Punjab

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81

6
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

7
Trending

After smoking marijuana, Assam man chops off his penis 'out of fear of religion’

8
Punjab

Day later, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders, lodged in Patiala jail

9
Bathinda

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

10
Nation

China for expansion of five-nation BRICS

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Big relief for consumers: Petrol, diesel get cheaper

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

Centre also announced an additional amount of Rs 1.10 lakh c...

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM’s retort to Rahul

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM’s retort to Rahul’s ‘arrogant IFS’ remark

Reacting to Congress leader’s remarks, Jaishankar tweeted th...

Hindu College professor arrested for post on 'shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

Was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social me...

Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule

Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule

Morrison quits as Liberal Party leader after loss, survey on...

Delhi court convicts OP Chautala in disproportionate assets case

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence...

Cities

View All

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Amritsar's Grand Hotel owner’s clarification on digging row

Amritsar city tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered in Amritsar

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta hurt in mishap near Chandigarh

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee consent must for dairies, gaushalas: NGT

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

K Chandrashekar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal visit Delhi government school in Moti Bagh

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? Punjab Police Academy constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh fires salvos against Navjot Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Hurts to see friend Navjot Sidhu go to jail: Former co-accused Bunny Sandhu

Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Delay in grants: Punjabi University Contractual Teachers’ Association begins signature campaign

Punjabi University destroys copies of book published on Maharana Pratap