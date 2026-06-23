Australian queer artist Jamaica Moana brings powerful stories of identity to India during Pride Month

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Award-winning Australian artist Jamaica Moana will visit India this week for a three-city tour as part of Pride Month, showcasing contemporary Australian creativity while fostering cross-cultural connections through music and storytelling, the Australian High Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

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Noting how one of Australia's most exciting emerging artists, Jamaica Moana, is a non-binary performer, songwriter and ballroom leader from Sydney, of Maori and Samoan heritage, Jamaica's work explores themes of identity, belonging and self-expression, bringing her personal narratives deeply to the global stage.

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Welcoming Jamaica to India during Pride Month, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy in promoting inclusion and equality.

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"Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate diversity in all its forms and reaffirm our commitment to equality and inclusion," High Commissioner Green said.

"Our contemporary artists reflect the richness of modern Australia, including the strength and visibility of our LGBTQIA+ communities. Jamaica's work speaks to universal themes of identity, respect and belonging, and strengthens the deep human connections between Australia and India," he added.

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For Jamaica, the statement highlighted that the visit to India represents a deeply meaningful opportunity to reach representatives of the LGBTQIA+ community and Indian audiences, more broadly.

"Music and performance give me a way to understand myself and connect with others; I carry my ancestors, my community and my experiences with me wherever I go," Jamaica said.

"I'm excited to visit India, share stories, build new connections and learn from the incredible people I meet along the way."

Travelling to Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, Jamaica will participate in an exclusive conversation with internationally acclaimed singer, performer, and actor Sushsant Divgikar (Rani KoHenur), facilitated by High Commissioner Green. She will also perform at Depot48, one of Delhi's premier independent music venues known for its inclusive and diverse cultural programming. In Bengaluru, Jamaica will join artist, archivist and writer Mira Brunner from the National Law School of India for a special conversation on queer narratives, the statement added.

It further noted how over the past year, Jamaica has forged creative ties with Indian artists, meeting Rashmeet Kaur and joining Mumbai-based producer Hashbass on stage at the Bangkok Music City Festival. Jamaica's collaborative release with Hashbass is expected in late 2026.

Jamaica's visit is part of the Australian High Commission's broader Pride Month programming and year-round initiatives to promote gender equality and LGBTQIA+ rights. Other initiatives included the screening of the iconic 1994 Australian queer cult classic movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, in partnership with PVR INOX; and a community mela in partnership with Depot48, spotlighting LGBTQIA+ artisans. The High Commission also commissioned a mural by Gumbaynggirr artist Aretha Brown with the Aravani Art Project, the statement noted.

Jamaica Moana is an Australian rapper, songwriter, creative director and ballroom leader from Western Sydney, Australia. Proud of her Maori (Ngapuhi/Tainui) and Samoan heritage, Jamaica's work sits at the intersection of music, fashion, performance and community.

Blending rap, R&B, soul and alternative pop influences, Jamaica has performed at major international festivals and venues including the Sydney Opera House, Dark Mofo, SXSW Austin, Bangkok Music City and The Great Escape in Brighton.

According to the statement, in 2025, Jamaica received FBi Radio's SMAC Award for Best Live Act and SXSW Sydney's inaugural Walk to Austin Award. Beyond music, Jamaica is a respected leader within Australia's ballroom community and co-founder of The West Ball, a platform creating opportunities for queer, trans, First Nations and culturally diverse communities to connect, celebrate and lead. (ANI)

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