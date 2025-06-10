DT
PT
Home / World / Austria: At least five killed, several injured in school shooting in Graz

ANI
Updated At : 04:05 PM Jun 10, 2025 IST
Graz [Austria], June 10 (ANI): At least five people were killed and several others were injured in a school shooting incident in Austria's Graz on Tuesday, Euro News reported, citing domestic press.

A police operation was launched after the incident at the BORG school on Dreierschuetzengasse street on Tuesday morning.

Among those injured in the shooting incident were students and teachers, the state broadcaster ORF reported, citing local press.

Reports claim that the suspected perpetrator, considered to be a student at this stage, has killed himself.

Graz Police spokesperson Sabri Yorgun said special Cobra units were among those dispatched to the high school after they received a call at 10 am (local time) and that authorities were making efforts to get an overview of what had happened, Euro News reported.

Other emergency services and a helicopter were sent to the site of the incident. In a statement shared at 11:30 am (local time) on X, police wrote that the school had been evacuated and everyone was taken to a safe meeting point, Euro News reported.

The police stated that the situation was "secured" and there is no longer believed to be any danger. Graz has a population of some 300,000 people and is the capital of Austria's Styria province. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

