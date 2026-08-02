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Home / World / Austria records hottest July temperature as heatwave damage reaches EUR1.4 billion

Austria records hottest July temperature as heatwave damage reaches EUR1.4 billion

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ANI
Updated At : 09:23 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Vienna [Austria], August 2 (ANI/WAM): Austria has recorded a new July temperature record, with the mercury reaching 40.3 degrees Celsius in the town of Wieselburg in Lower Austria, making it the country's highest temperature for the month and surpassing the previous July record by 0.2 degrees.

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The temperature exceeded previous July records in the states of Upper Austria and Lower Austria, as well as the former national July record of 39.7 degrees Celsius, set in the state of Carinthia on 27th July, 1983. Meteorologists expect the current heatwave to surpass the record set in 2013, making it the most intense heatwave in Austria since records began.

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Austria is currently experiencing its second severe heatwave of the summer season. Researchers estimate that the two heatwaves have caused damage amounting to around EUR1.4 billion during the current summer.

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Austria's national meteorological service today warned of another week of extreme heat beginning tomorrow, Monday, attributing the conditions to the dominance of hot subtropical air masses and a high-pressure system moving in from south-western Europe.

Researchers at the University of Graz attributed the severe heatwaves and Austria's changing climate to human activity, estimating that around 80 per cent of extreme heatwaves are linked to human-induced global warming.

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Experts also warned of widespread consequences, citing the impact of extreme heat on people, nature and infrastructure, as well as increasing drought conditions and the growing risk of wildfires. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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