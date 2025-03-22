DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

Austria has recorded a notable decline in the number of asylum applications, with February witnessing a 37 percent drop compared to the same period last year, bringing the total to 1,397 applications.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:01 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vienna [Austria], March 22 (ANI/WAM): Austria has recorded a notable decline in the number of asylum applications, with February witnessing a 37 percent drop compared to the same period last year, bringing the total to 1,397 applications.

According to the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum, the decrease is primarily attributed to the Austrian government's decision to suspend the processing of asylum applications submitted by Syrian nationals, except in exceptional cases. This move was accompanied by a freeze on all family reunification requests for Syrian refugees residing in Austria.

Recent official statistics show that Afghan nationals topped the list of asylum seekers in February, with 568 applications submitted. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper