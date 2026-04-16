Austrian Chancellor calls on President Murmu; both leaders hail strengthening strategic, innovation ties

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, underscoring the strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations.

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Welcoming Chancellor Stocker on his first visit to India, President Murmu said that India and Austria share close and friendly relations based on common values such as democracy and the rule of law.

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The President said that in 2024, on the occasion of 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Austria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit gave a new direction to their relations, leading to expanded cooperation in new areas such as innovation, renewable and clean energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, and AI.

President Murmu underlined that Chancellor Stocker's visit is taking place soon after the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. She expressed confidence that it will provide fresh momentum to India-Austria's growing trade and investment ties.

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She said that Austrian companies have vast opportunities to expand trade and investment in India, especially in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, and AI.

She highlighted that both India and Austria are knowledge-based economies and that there are immense possibilities to enhance bilateral cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

The President said that India has one of the world's largest start-up ecosystems. She said she was happy to note that the "India-Austria Start-up Bridge," launched in 2024, is strengthening bilateral cooperation in this area.

The two leaders agreed that this visit would provide momentum to all important dimensions of bilateral relations between India and Austria.

Building on this diplomatic momentum, India and Austria on Thursday concluded 15 outcomes as part of the four-day official visit of Federal Chancellor Stocker. These agreements cover key areas including defence, technology, trade, innovation and skills development, with a focus on establishing a Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism between the two nations.

These outcomes were finalised following wide-ranging discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Stocker in New Delhi, marking the first visit by an Austrian Chancellor to India in four decades.

Among the major agreements signed was the Agreement on Audiovisual Co-production, which will promote collaboration between the film industries of both countries, facilitating joint productions and cultural exchange.

To further boost business ties, both countries announced a Fast Track Mechanism for Indian and Austrian companies. This initiative is aimed at addressing investor concerns and improving the ease of doing business to capitalise on the newly concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Both sides noted that the trade pact would create new opportunities for manufacturing, investment, and job creation. With the conclusion of these 15 outcomes, India and Austria have set the stage for a more innovation-driven and future-ready partnership. (ANI)

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