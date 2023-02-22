Austrian children take govt to court over climate

Berlin: A dozen minors filed a lawsuit with Austria’s top court on Tuesday seeking to force the government to ensure their constitutional rights are protected by taking tougher action against climate change. The lawsuit is backed by the youth climate group Fridays for Future — which was inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. AP
Indian-US man wins ‘Pictures of the Year’ award
New Delhi: Indian-American Karthik Subramaniam, a San Francisco-based software engineer, has won the 2023 National Geographic ‘Pictures of the Year’ award. Subramaniam’s photo, which is titled ‘Dance of the Eagles’, shows a trio of bald eagles battling for a spot on a branch in Alaska’s Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, a press release by the magazine said. IANS
Emmy-nominated actress Barbara Bosson dies
Los Angeles: Veteran star Barbara Bosson has passed away at 83. Bosson died on Saturday in Los Angeles. Bosson received Emmy nominations in five consecutive years for her turn as the divorcee Fay Furillo on the NBC drama ‘Hill Street Blues’, co-created by her then-husband Steven Bochco.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...