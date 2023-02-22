Austrian children take govt to court over climate

ANI

Berlin: A dozen minors filed a lawsuit with Austria’s top court on Tuesday seeking to force the government to ensure their constitutional rights are protected by taking tougher action against climate change. The lawsuit is backed by the youth climate group Fridays for Future — which was inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. AP

Indian-US man wins ‘Pictures of the Year’ award

New Delhi: Indian-American Karthik Subramaniam, a San Francisco-based software engineer, has won the 2023 National Geographic ‘Pictures of the Year’ award. Subramaniam’s photo, which is titled ‘Dance of the Eagles’, shows a trio of bald eagles battling for a spot on a branch in Alaska’s Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, a press release by the magazine said. IANS

Emmy-nominated actress Barbara Bosson dies

Los Angeles: Veteran star Barbara Bosson has passed away at 83. Bosson died on Saturday in Los Angeles. Bosson received Emmy nominations in five consecutive years for her turn as the divorcee Fay Furillo on the NBC drama ‘Hill Street Blues’, co-created by her then-husband Steven Bochco.