Author Salman Rushdie off 'ventilator and talking', day after attack, says agent Andrew Wylie

Rushdie, 75, has suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent Wylie said on Friday evening

Author Salman Rushdie off 'ventilator and talking', day after attack, says agent Andrew Wylie

Author Salman Rushdie. Reuters file

Mayville (US), August 14

“The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk on Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York.

Rushdie remained hospitalised with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details.

Earlier in the day, the man accused of attacking him on Friday at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat centre, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime.

An attorney for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York. The suspect appeared in court wearing a black-and-white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

A judge ordered him held without bail after District Attorney Jason Schmidt told her Matar, 24, took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early bearing a fake ID.

“This was a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack on Mr Rushdie,” Schmidt said.

Public defender Nathaniel Barone complained that authorities had taken too long to get Matar in front of a judge while leaving him “hooked up to a bench at the state police barracks”.

“He has that constitutional right of presumed innocence,” Barone added.

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, Wylie said on Friday evening. He was likely to lose the injured eye.

The attack was met with shock and outrage from much of the world, along with tributes and praise for the award-winning author who for more than 30 years has faced death threats for “The Satanic Verses”.

Authors, activists and government officials cited Rushdie’s courage and longtime advocacy of free speech despite the risks to his own safety. Writer and longtime friend Ian McEwan called Rushdie “an inspirational defender of persecuted writers and journalists across the world”, and actor-author Kal Penn cited him as a role model “for an entire generation of artists, especially many of us in the South Asian diaspora toward whom he has shown incredible warmth”.

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday in a statement that he and first lady Jill Biden were “shocked and saddened” by the attack.

“Salman Rushdie—with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced—stands for essential, universal ideals,” the statement read. “Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society.”          

India-born Rushdie, who has since lived in Britain and the US, is known for his surreal and satirical prose style, beginning with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children”, in which he sharply criticised India’s then-prime minister, Indira Gandhi.

“The Satanic Verses” drew death threats after it was published in 1988, with many Muslims regarding as blasphemy a dream sequence based on the life of the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections. Rushdie’s book had already been banned and burned in India, Pakistan and elsewhere before Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death, in 1989.

Khomeini died that same year, but the fatwa remains in effect. Iran’s current supreme leader, Khamenei, never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the edict, though Iran in recent years has not focused on the writer.

Investigators were working to determine whether the suspect, born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published, acted alone.

Schmidt alluded to the fatwa as a potential motive in arguing against bail.

“Even if this court were to set a million dollars bail, we stand a risk that bail could be met,” Schmidt said.

“His resources do not matter to me. We understand that the agenda that was carried out yesterday is something that was adopted and it is sanctioned by larger groups and organisations well beyond the jurisdictional borders of Chautauqua County,” the prosecutor said.

Barone, the public defender, said after the hearing that Matar has been communicating openly with him and that he would spend the coming weeks trying to learn about his client, including whether he has psychological or addiction issues.

Matar is from Fairview, New Jersey. Rosaria Calabrese, manager of the State of Fitness Boxing Club, a small, tightly-knit gym in nearby North Bergen, said Matar joined April 11 and participated in about 27 group sessions for beginners looking to improve their fitness before emailing her several days ago to say he wanted to cancel his membership because “he would not be coming back for a while”.

Matar was born in the United States to parents who emigrated from Yaroun in southern Lebanon, the mayor of the village, Ali Tehfe, told The Associated Press.

Flags of the Iran-backed Shia militant group Hezbollah are visible across the village, along with portraits of leader Hassan Nasrallah, Khamenei, Khomeini and slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Journalists visiting Yaroun on Saturday were asked to leave. Hezbollah spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Punjab

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's haveli in Pakistan collapses

5
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

6
Punjab

16 new medical colleges to be set up in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

PSPCL slips in national ratings, now ranks 16th

8
Punjab

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

9
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

10
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation

Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation

President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...

Veteran stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s clip at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...

Cities

View All

1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

1,114 cameras to keep eye on city 24X7 in five months: Nijjar

Retd station master's desire to revisit his birthplace in Pak remains unrealised

Girl's body handed over to father

National Lok Adalat organised

Historic Kaleawala Khoo to be developed as heritage site

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

5,885 form human Tricolour

SGPC objects lighting up of Mohali’s ‘minar-e-fateh’ in tricolour lights

Alliance Air service connecting Delhi with Kullu and Chandigarh to start from Monday

Tiranga rallies held across City Beautiful

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

I-Day: Cops leave nothing to chance

I-Day: Cops leave nothing to chance

Hoshiarpur: 3 of family killed as truck rams into car

Phagwara: After farmer-minister talks, NH opened partially

Private hospitals won't receive govt honour: IMA, Punjab

Lok Adalat helps reunite family after over 2 years

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

After moving from Pakistan, Kulars sweat it out together to get going

Seven injured in fire triggered by LPG leak

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines