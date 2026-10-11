DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Authorities act strictly in accordance with the law": MEA dismisses UNHRC's concerns over detentions during CJP-led Delhi protest

"Authorities act strictly in accordance with the law": MEA dismisses UNHRC's concerns over detentions during CJP-led Delhi protest

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:40 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday reiterated India's stance on the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner's remarks regarding the security measures implemented for the proposed CJP demonstration in Delhi, affirming that the country's law enforcement authorities acted "strictly in accordance with the law."

In a video statement released on X, the MEA spokesperson emphasised that the Indian Constitution uphelds the right to peaceful assembly, which is subsequently secured by the judiciary, media and other institutions.

Advertisement

"We have seen certain remarks by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights about yesterday's events in New Delhi. India is the world's largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions and an independent judiciary, and a free media," he said.

Advertisement

He thereby noted that the law is subject to the maintenance of "public order and safety," adding that the action by the police and security forces was taken to ensure the same.

Underlining the authority of the courts in redressing the grievances of the citizens, if any, the MEA spokesperson dismissed the OHCHR's concerns as "unwarranted."

Advertisement

"As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety. Our law enforcement authorities act strictly in accordance with the law and our courts remain available to all for the redressal of any grievances. The OHCHR's concerns are therefore unwarranted and constitute an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of India," he added.

He further pointed out the selective approach of the UN human rights body while responding to protests, precisely noting the lack of comments regarding violent crackdowns on demonstrations in "our neighbourhood" as well as policing operations near its own base.

"We also note that the OHCHR has an approach of extreme selectivity when it comes to public positions. Violent responses to protests in our neighbourhood have gone uncommented, as indeed have law enforcement actions in its own vicinity," Jaiswal noted.

Jaiswal further stated that "such double standards only erode the credibility of its standing and contribute to the loss of faith in multilateralism."

His response comes after the United Nations Human Rights Office expressed concern over detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in the national capital before and during the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

In a statement, UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan urged authorities to respect the right to assembly and "immediately and unconditionally" release all those alleged "arbitrarily detained".

He also called for restraint in handling protesters and ensured that any restrictions on demonstrations met "strict tests of necessity and proportionality".

"We are concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today’s large-scale demonstrations in Delhi," the statement read.

The UN Human Rights Office also urged the authorities to engage with protesters to address their concerns, stating, "We also urge the authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the broadly held concerns expressed."

The statement follows widespread detentions across the national capital, as protesters attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar for a CJP-led demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to Delhi Police sources, around 1,000 protesters had been detained across the national capital while attempting to reach the protest site.

Police had deployed security personnel and conducted intensive vehicle checks at key entry points to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated location.

Among those detained were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora. CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as well as CJP legal head Ratna Singh were also detained. Several other political leaders and demonstrators were also detained at different locations in Delhi and elsewhere. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts