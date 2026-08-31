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Home / World / Nepal floods triggered by massive ice-rock avalanche, not rainfall: Study

Nepal floods triggered by massive ice-rock avalanche, not rainfall: Study

Preliminary report by Nepalese scientists says avalanche travelled 22 km in just over seven minutes; disaster caused estimated Rs 3 trillion in economic losses

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 11:08 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Water and mud flows into a lake at the site of the glacial collapse, in the border area between the Tibet Autonomous Region, China and Bagmati province, Nepal, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. Reuters
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The devastating floods in Nepal that swept through the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli corridor were triggered by a massive ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas, not by conventional rainfall, according to a preliminary report by Nepalese scientists.

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The report, commissioned by the Nepal Environment Society (NES), was released on Sunday.

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The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903, authorities said on Monday, with bodies continuing to be recovered.

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The study found that a huge mass of ice, rock and debris fell from around 5,200 metres in the Langtang Lirung area of Rasuwa and entered the Lhende River. The surge then travelled downstream through the Bhotekoshi and into the Trishuli, generating a powerful debris-laden flood, My Republica reported.

The disaster devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26. The study concluded that the disaster was not caused by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

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The researchers analysed satellite imagery, hydrological and meteorological data, terrain characteristics and changes in elevation and slope along the river system. No evidence of a GLOF, the report added.

According to the study, the ice-rock mass began falling from the northern part of Langtang Lirung at around 8:37 am Wednesday. It descended steep terrain from about 5,200 metres before reaching the Lhende River at around 2,930 metres.

Satellite images showed major geographical changes across about 10 square kilometres, while a section of glacier covering approximately 0.56 square kilometres had broken away.

However, experts said further field investigation is needed to establish the precise geological mechanism, the contribution of melting ice and whether the river was temporarily blocked upstream.

The study found that the ice-rock mass travelled about 22 kilometres to Rasuwagadhi in just over seven minutes, reaching an estimated average speed of 46.3 metres per second, or 167 kilometres per hour, it said.

Its speed fell to around 73 kilometres per hour between Rasuwagadhi and Betrabati and to about 22 kilometres per hour further downstream. Despite slowing, the flow continued carrying huge quantities of rock, sediment and soil, the report added.

The study also found that the river's level and flow in the Rasuwagadhi and Syafrubesi areas declined several hours before the flood arrived.

At Rasuwagadhi, the average water level fell between 5 am and 8 am, while the flow at Syafrubesi began declining around 7 am.

The study also found no evidence of exceptionally heavy rainfall in the upper watershed that day, weakening the assumption that the disaster was caused solely by extreme rainfall or a cloudburst.

The disaster also caused extensive damage to hydropower infrastructure. Citing preliminary Nepal Electricity Authority data, the study said 13 hydropower projects and one solar project were affected, taking around 431 MW of generation capacity out of the system.

Citing a preliminary government assessment, the study estimated economic losses at around Rs 3 trillion, although detailed sector-wise assessments are still underway.

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