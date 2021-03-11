Average cost of filling up car in UK hits £100

London, June 9

The average cost of filling up a typical family car has exceeded £100 ($125) for the first time in Britain, as the Ukraine war drives gasoline prices higher.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed the average price of a litre of gas at UK pumps hit record 182.3 pence on Wednesday. That takes the average cost of filling up a 55-litre family car to £100.27.

Motoring association AA said the price hikes have been a “huge shock” for drivers and urged the government to intervene.

“Enough is enough. The government must act urgently to reduce the record fuel prices that are crippling the lives of those on lower incomes, rural areas and businesses,” AA president Edmund King said.

“The 100-pound tank is not sustainable with the general cost-of-living crisis, so the underlying issues need to be addressed urgently,” Edmund King said.

High gasoline prices have hit people across entire Europe and in the US, prompting governments to pass measures to try to ease the pain. — AP

