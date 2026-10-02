Aviation expert Subhash Goyal says co-pilot likely pre-planned flydubai attack, calls for retaliation against "terrorism"

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Commending Captain Smit Machchhar for risking his life to save passengers during the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai mid-air cockpit attack by the co-pilot, aviation expert Subhash Goyal has suggested that the co-pilot involved in the incident likely pre-planned the alleged attempted crash.

Speaking on the incident, Goyal lauded the captain’s conduct while noting the severity of the alleged plot. He called on international governments to respond with decisive anti-terror measures.

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"Hats off to Smit Machchhar. He's a brave Indian pilot, and there's no doubt about it, and he has put his life at risk to save his fellow passengers. That's the role of a real captain. And it is surprising that the co-pilot, who was Omani, had probably pre-planned this. Both Saudi, Israeli, and the UAE governments are investigating the whole incident," Goyal stated.

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Drawing parallels to regional counter-terrorism efforts, Goyal called for a firm and coordinated international response to tackle such security threats, while applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the firm stance against terrorism.

“India has been facing terrorism for a very long time, and thanks to PM Modi, we have retaliated in a very strong manner. And I'm sure Israeli and UAE governments will also retaliate,” he said.

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Emphasising the necessity of a decisive global approach, Goyal concluded, “And because we have to, this is a cancer which needs to be eradicated from this beautiful planet of ours.”

Goyal’s remarks follow the September 30 in-flight assault aboard the Tel Aviv-bound aircraft, where Captain Machchhar enabled crew members and passengers to intervene and ensure a safe emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the day, Anwar Gargash, an adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, has termed the cockpit attack aboard a Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight a “dangerous terrorist act," marking the first time a top Emirati official has formally classified the attempted crash in such terms.

In a post on X, Gargash commended Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his decisive bravery in thwarting what could have been a catastrophic tragedy.

“The Indian pilot at Flydubai, Smit Machchhar, deserves all the appreciation, as he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility when confronting a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster,” Gargash stated.

Gargash also cautioned against speculation surrounding the incident, emphasising the need for continued security readiness across the region.

The landmark characterisation by Abu Dhabi comes as multi-agency international teams continue investigating the September 30 security emergency.

As international investigations intensify into the mid-air security scare, Israel’s i24 News claimed, based on an Emirati source, that among the belongings of the Omani co-pilot were leaflets and publications from “Free Palestine” groups, alongside pro-Palestinian material.

According to i24 News, the pilot had repeatedly expressed support for the Palestinians and hostility towards Israel.

This is consistent with the broader investigation, which is examining the co-pilot’s Islamic radicalisation and possible terrorist motives.

Detailing the harrowing moments inside the cockpit, Prime Minister Netanyahu told Fox and Friends that the co-pilot who attacked Captain Machchhar underwent radical Islamist indoctrination.

The Israeli PM said that crew members had to use earphone cords and plastic cuffs to restrain the attacker, adding that the Israeli investigators have joined the interrogation of the co-pilot. (ANI)

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