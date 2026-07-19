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Home / World / Awami Action Committee says shutdown and wheel-jam protest continues in PoJK

Awami Action Committee says shutdown and wheel-jam protest continues in PoJK

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 19 (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has announced that a voluntary shutdown and wheel-jam strike is continuing across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

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In a post shared on X, the committee said that protesters participating in sit-ins remain determined to get their demands implemented.

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The committee claimed that people in the region had faced difficulties, including injuries, restrictions, curfews, and economic hardships, and said citizens were united and organised in support of the ongoing movement.

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It urged people to ignore rumours and unverified information circulating on social media regarding possible negotiations.

"We have always supported meaningful and purposeful negotiations and continue to support them," the committee said in its statement.

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However, it added that the focus should remain on the movement's objectives and warned supporters not to be influenced by what it described as social media propaganda.

The committee further stated that any new developments regarding talks or decisions would be communicated to the public through an official press release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Joint People's Action Committee.

The protests in PoJK are linked to long-standing public concerns over economic issues, governance, electricity prices, subsidies, and political representation.

The region has witnessed several waves of demonstrations in recent years, including major protests in 2024 led by the Awami Action Committee, during which protesters demanded reductions in electricity tariffs, affordable flour prices, and reforms in government policies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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