DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Azerbaijan approves import of fruit from Israel

Azerbaijan approves import of fruit from Israel

The Plant Protection and Inspection Services at Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced approval given by the State of Azerbaijan for the importation of fresh fruit from Israel. The approval includes: mango, avocado and peppers.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:52 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The Plant Protection and Inspection Services at Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced approval given by the State of Azerbaijan for the importation of fresh fruit from Israel.

The approval includes: mango, avocado and peppers.

The permits came into effect after a proactive request from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and allow for the export of these fruits in an orderly and organized manner. However, in order to meet Azerbaijan's phytosanitary requirements, each shipment must be accompanied by a health certificate and meet the conditions specified for each type of fruit. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper