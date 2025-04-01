Azerbaijan approves import of fruit from Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The Plant Protection and Inspection Services at Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced approval given by the State of Azerbaijan for the importation of fresh fruit from Israel.

The approval includes: mango, avocado and peppers.

The permits came into effect after a proactive request from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and allow for the export of these fruits in an orderly and organized manner. However, in order to meet Azerbaijan's phytosanitary requirements, each shipment must be accompanied by a health certificate and meet the conditions specified for each type of fruit. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)