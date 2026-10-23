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Home / World / Azerbaijan sees ties with India moving to "higher levels"

Azerbaijan sees ties with India moving to "higher levels"

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ANI
Updated At : 07:32 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Baku [Azerbaijan], October 23 (ANI): Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed confidence on Friday that bilateral relations with India are progressing towards higher levels, noting expanding prospects across energy sectors, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and logistical corridors, while characterising External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's official trip to Baku as "a very valuable meeting".

Following his meeting with EAM Jaishankar in the Azerbaijani capital, Bayramov described the exchange as comprehensive, constructive and highly productive, addressing various bilateral, regional and global issues.

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Bayramov noted that this diplomatic engagement served as a logical continuation of previous high-level interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit held in Bishkek last month.

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Emphasising commercial relations, the top Azerbaijani diplomat stated that bilateral trade volume had reached approximately USD 600 million this year, though he acknowledged that this figure remained below the true economic capacity of both nations. The minister underscored that India's ONGC had enhanced its stake in a major oil and gas project within Azerbaijan, alongside more than 1,000 Indian corporate entities currently active in the country.

Furthermore, Bayramov pointed to energy, agricultural cooperation and pharmaceutical collaboration as key growth areas, alongside major transit networks connecting eastern, western, northern and southern corridors, leveraging Azerbaijan's strategic geographical location.

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Concerning cultural and interpersonal connections, Bayramov reported that two direct flight routes operated between Baku and Delhi, approximately 500 Indian scholars had enrolled in Azerbaijani higher education institutions this year, and over 30 Indian cinematic productions had utilised local backdrops in recent years.

The two foreign ministers additionally evaluated geopolitical conditions within the South Caucasus, encompassing peace and normalisation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, escalating frictions in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to Bayramov.

"We believe that this visit and the discussions that we have had on the various issues will have a good impact on the development of the bilateral relationship between our two nations," Bayramov stated, according to the English translation of his remarks.

Earlier on Friday, EAM Jaishankar called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, where both leaders held detailed discussions aimed at deepening cooperative frameworks between the two countries.

"Pleased to call on Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Baku this morning. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi. Discussed strengthening the relationship between our two countries. Appreciate his positive sentiments for this shared endeavour," EAM Jaishankar posted on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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