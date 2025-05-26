Bahrain: BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda led delegation interacts with International Institute for Strategic Studies officials

Manama [Bahrain], May 26 (ANI): An all-party parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, interacted with officials of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) here on Sunday, as part of the diplomatic outreach designed to project India's united and resolute stance against terrorism.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Earlier, the delegation met with Abdul Nabi Salman, the First Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Bahrain.

The delegation also held a meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Sunday. During the meeting, the Members of Parliament emphasised India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain said that the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

"As part of the visit, MP Jayant Jay Panda and the accompanying parliamentary delegation met Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, where they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, and emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms," Indian Embassy in Bahrain posted on X.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

Later, the delegation led by Baijayant Panda also met with the Shura Council Chairman, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh. During the meeting, the delegation affirmed India's determination to combat terrorism and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain stated, "His Excellency MP @BaijintJ Panda headed the parliamentary delegation to meet His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain @ShuraBahrain, where the delegation affirmed India's determination to combat terrorism and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries."

The Members of Parliament also visited Bab Al Bahrain, a prominent historical landmark in Manama.

On Saturday, the delegation led by Baijayant Jay Panda held a meeting with prominent figures in Bahrain. The MPs commended their contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

"The parliamentary delegation, headed by @BaigentJPanda, met with prominent figures in Bahrain. The delegation commended their contribution to strengthening bilateral relations, reaffirming India's firm stance against terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Bahrain said in a post on X.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter Pakistan's global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The seven group of delegations are visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

