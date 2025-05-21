Bahrain FM, EAM Jaishankar discuss need to combat terrorism

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday appreciated the telephonic conversation with Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani wherein he condemned terrorism.

The two discussed the need to combat terrorism resolutely.

In a post on X, he said, "Appreciate the telecon with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain. Discussed the challenge posed by terrorism and the need to combat it resolutely."

The call came in as an all-party delegation is set to visit the country.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The seven delegations will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Group 1, led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Panda will be visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. Three more BJP MPs--Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma are part of the group. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, nominated Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu and Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will be part of the group.

Earlier on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain expressed strong condemnation of the armed terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in deaths and injuries of 26 innocent civilians.

"The Ministry expressed Bahrain's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims and to the Indian government and people, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured. The Ministry reiterated its firm stance in rejecting crimes of violence and terrorism that aim to terrorize innocent civilians and violate all religious, moral, and humanitarian values," the statement read. (ANI)

