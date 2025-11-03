DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Bahrain Foreign Minister arrives in India to co-chair 5th High Joint Commission meeting

Bahrain Foreign Minister arrives in India to co-chair 5th High Joint Commission meeting

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:30 AM Nov 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251102185434
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani arrived in India on Monday to co-chair the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Advertisement

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, writing, "Warm welcome to FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani of the Kingdom of Bahrain. He will be co-chairing the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar. This visit offers an opportunity to build on the positive momentum in India-Bahrain relations."

Advertisement

During his visit, the Bahrain Foreign Minister will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will depart from India on Monday.

Advertisement

Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani's visit to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries comes after S Jaishankar's visit to Bahrain in December of last year.

During last year's visit, S Jaishankar co-chaired the fourth meeting of the India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC).

Advertisement

The two sides also agreed to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation in the education sector. In this regard, the Indian side welcomed more Bahraini students wishing to enrol in leading higher education institutes in India. The two sides also stressed the importance of working to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments to enhance education cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to deepen cooperation on consular issues. They welcomed the decision to establish a Joint Consular Committee to discuss issues of mutual interest in Consular affairs and to strengthen cooperation in these areas.

The Indian side acknowledged that the bilateral security dialogue and the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) in the field of combating international terrorism are important mechanisms in institutionalising cooperation in the area of security cooperation, including Cybersecurity.

The meeting also marked the continued expansion of cultural exchanges, with both nations agreeing to renew their Cultural Exchange Program and work on new initiatives to foster deeper ties.

India and Bahrain enjoy excellent bilateral relations characterised by cordial political, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts. The presence of close to 332,000 Indian nationals, who comprise nearly a quarter of the total population of 1.5 million in Bahrain, is an important anchor of our bilateral relations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts