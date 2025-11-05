DT
Home / World / Bahrain Interior Minister receives Medal of Highest Order from INTERPOL President

Bahrain Interior Minister receives Medal of Highest Order from INTERPOL President

ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
Manama [Bahrain], November 5 (ANI/WAM): The Interior Minister of Bahrain has received the INTERPOL Medal of the Highest Order from the President of INTERPOL, in recognition of outstanding contributions to enhancing international cooperation in promoting global security and peace. The medal is awarded to heads of state, prime ministers, and interior ministers, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

This came as General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Interior, received Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General at the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates and President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah welcomed Major General Al Raisi and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of their participation in the first Middle East International Border Management and Technology Conference, organised by the Ministry of Interior. He underlined the longstanding relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, and the commitment to enhance cooperation, coordination, and exchange of expertise in all areas of security work.

The Interior Minister expressed pride in receiving this honour, which he described as a recognition of the ministry's role in supporting efforts to advance security and stability, and in promoting the principles of cooperation and integration among nations to achieve regional security and global peace.

He commended the existing cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and INTERPOL and the successful steps taken in combating organised crime and addressing security challenges, and expressed appreciation for INTERPOL's exceptional and professional efforts in supporting international law enforcement agencies. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

