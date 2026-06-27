Bahrain says Iran launched drone attacks on its territory

Manama [Bahrain], June 27 (ANI): Bahrain on Saturday accused Iran of launching several drones into its territory, saying the attack violated its sovereignty and threatened efforts to preserve peace in the region.

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The reported drone strike took place just hours after the United States and Iran traded military strikes for the first time since the implementation of a ceasefire meant to conclude the recent hostilities in West Asia.

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In an official statement, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it described as an attack by "several Iranian drones" early on Saturday morning. The ministry stated that the incident represented a "flagrant violation" of Bahrain's sovereignty, while accusing Tehran of undermining ongoing efforts to maintain regional stability.

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Tehran has not publicly responded to the allegations made by Bahrain. However, the Iranian government accused Washington of breaching the ceasefire terms after the US executed strikes against Iranian military assets, which led Iran to carry out retaliatory strikes against American installations in the Gulf.

According to the Bahraini government, the reported drone attack was a deliberate bid to sabotage diplomatic efforts that had followed the implementation of the ceasefire pact.

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The recent developments signal a sharp escalation in regional volatility, as military operations once again overflowed into the Gulf despite recent diplomatic initiatives aimed at averting a wider confrontation.

The direct exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran has fuelled widespread anxieties that the fragile peace agreement could rapidly disintegrate should the hostilities persist.

Compounding the regional security concerns, a commercial tanker navigating the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile on Saturday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The UKMTO stated that while the vessel's bridge suffered physical damage, all crew members on board were reported safe. The agency added that it received a transmission from the ship's master at 0800 GMT confirming that the tanker was struck while navigating the strategic maritime choke point.

Official authorities have yet to identify the origin of the projectile, and no formal confirmation has been issued linking the maritime strike to the broader regional escalation.

The maritime incident follows a previous attack targeting a commercial cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, which originally sparked the ongoing military face-off between the United States and Iran.

The US military stated that it launched targeted operations against Iranian missile and drone storage units, alongside coastal radar facilities, after holding Iran responsible for the initial assault on the cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command characterised the retaliatory mission as a direct response to what it called "unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping" that violated the ceasefire.

Subsequently, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that their forces had struck US military installations in the Gulf region to avenge the American operations. While the elite force did not disclose the precise coordinates of the targeted sites, it issued a warning that any subsequent military manoeuvres would trigger an even more severe response.

The rapid succession of military strikes, alongside the fresh security breaches involving Bahrain and international shipping lines in the Strait of Hormuz, has intensified global anxieties regarding the security of the vital energy corridor. (ANI)

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