DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Bahrain will back India's position at OIC and FATF,, says all-party delegation member Nishikant Dubey in Bahrain

Bahrain will back India's position at OIC and FATF,, says all-party delegation member Nishikant Dubey in Bahrain

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is one of the members of all-party delegation in Bahrain, said on Sunday that Bahrain is an old ally of India, and that the country will surely support India at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:02 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manama [Bahrain] May 26 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is one of the members of all-party delegation in Bahrain, said on Sunday that Bahrain is an old ally of India, and that the country will surely support India at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Advertisement

While speaking with ANI, Dubey remarked, "Bahrain will definitely support us at two places: OIC, where Bahrain is not with Pakistan and Turkey... and also at the FATF. We have these two expectations, and we believe Bahrain will support us..."

"Bahrain is our old friend. The influence of India on Bahrain can be proven by the fact that the Indian Rupee was in use here from 1947 to 1960...," Dubey said.

Advertisement

The BJP leader further added that India is a secular nation; however, in Pakistan, the minority faces "adversity".

"There's no such thing like minority or majority in India. India is a secular nation. However, it is in Pakistan that the minority faces adversity," the BJP MP stated.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda, held a meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Sunday. During the meeting, the Members of Parliament emphasised India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain said that the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

"As part of the visit, MP Jayant Jay Panda and the accompanying parliamentary delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, where they discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, and emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms," Indian Embassy in Bahrain posted on X.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper