Bail for Pak ex-PM Imran in 3 terror cases

PTI

lahore, March 25

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to ousted PM Imran Khan till April 4 in three terrorism cases registered against him by the Lahore police. Khan, 70, who appeared before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here.

He told ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar that he wanted to join investigation in three terrorism cases registered against him by the Lahore police. While granting him pre-arrest bail till April 4, the judge directed Khan to appear for every court hearing. He also asked him not to bring his supporters to the court, an official said. “If such a large number of people accompany you to the court next time, I will not hear the case,” the judge reportedly warned.

The Lahore police had registered these cases against Khan in connection with the clashes between PTI workers and the police during an operation to arrest him.