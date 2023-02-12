Bailout: Pakistan clears new tax on power

islamabad, February 11

Pakistan is moving swiftly to pacify the IMF with the approval of a new tax on electricity users, including farmers, to raise an additional Rs 170 billion in revenue to meet the conditions of the global lender, according to a statement.

The International Monetary Fund delegation held 10-day marathon talks with Pakistan officials here to release the next tranche of USD 1.1 billion out of an already agreed loan but left on Thursday for Washington without signing a staff-level agreement.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who had led the Pakistan side in talks, told the media on Friday that prior actions were needed as the two sides would resume the talks in virtual mode from Monday.

Hours later, the minister chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet which approved the imposition of a special financing surcharge of Rs 3.39 per unit in average power tariff in addition to quarterly tariff adjustments of up to Rs 3.21 per unit for one year and recovery of pending fuel cost adjustments of up to Rs 4 per unit for about three months.

The ECC also approved the discontinuation of power tariff subsidies to zero-rated industries. — PTI

