Bailout: Pakistan clears new tax on power

islamabad, February 11
Pakistan is moving swiftly to pacify the IMF with the approval of a new tax on electricity users, including farmers, to raise an additional Rs 170 billion in revenue to meet the conditions of the global lender, according to a statement.
The International Monetary Fund delegation held 10-day marathon talks with Pakistan officials here to release the next tranche of USD 1.1 billion out of an already agreed loan but left on Thursday for Washington without signing a staff-level agreement.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who had led the Pakistan side in talks, told the media on Friday that prior actions were needed as the two sides would resume the talks in virtual mode from Monday.
Hours later, the minister chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet which approved the imposition of a special financing surcharge of Rs 3.39 per unit in average power tariff in addition to quarterly tariff adjustments of up to Rs 3.21 per unit for one year and recovery of pending fuel cost adjustments of up to Rs 4 per unit for about three months.
The ECC also approved the discontinuation of power tariff subsidies to zero-rated industries. — PTI
To raise Rs 170 billion
- New tax on electricity users, including farmers, to raise an additional Rs 170 billion in revenue
- Special financing surcharge of Rs 3.39 per unit in average power tariff imposed by the ECC
- Additional quarterly tariff adjustments of up to Rs 3.21 per unit for one year
- ECC approved discontinuation of power tariff subsidies to zero-rated industries
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...