Bali emerges as transnational drug trafficking hotspot; Russian, Ukrainian syndicates under scan

ANI
Updated At : 03:55 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
Jakarta [Indonesia], July 17 (ANI): Indonesia's national narcotic agency (BNN) has revealed that Bali has become a sophisticated and well-organized drug trafficking hotspot with Russian and Ukrainian nationals operating syndicates here, state media reported.

Antara news agency cited the head of BNN, Police Commissioner General Marthinus Hukom, stating that his agency has detected the drug trafficking network uses advanced distributed ledger technology, particularly blockchain, to run businesses while staying under the radar of law enforcement agencies.

"This is a very unique phenomenon, where nationals of Russia and Ukraine--two countries currently at war--have become partners in the crime (of) drug trafficking in Bali," Hukom said while delivering a public lecture at the Udayana University in Bali.

He added that the Indonesian authorities are working with the Russian government to crack down on these syndicates.

According to Hukom, the traffickers make use of social media, especially Instagram, to communicate with buyers and conduct transactions using coded language and an end-to-end encryption system, the Antara news agency said.

The official stated that since traffickers use cryptocurrencies rather than conventional transactions to complete transactions with buyers, they are difficult to crack down on.

The Daily Star report cited the head of the country's narcotics agency as saying that several major transnational drug syndicates currently operating in Bali include South-East Asia's Golden Triangle, which spans northern Myanmar and parts of Laos and Thailand, and the Golden Crescent, a network stretching across Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran.

The Sinaloa Cartel from Mexico, considered the largest and most powerful drug trafficking organisation in the Western Hemisphere, recently began operations in Bali, General Hukom was cited as saying, according to the news outlet.

Sinaloa Cartel's expansion into Bali was driven by a stronger crackdown on international drug cartels in the United States under President Donald Trump, which forced the group to seek new markets, as analysed by the Daily Star.

These syndicates have also established hidden drug laboratories and indoor cannabis farms in Bali, carrying out their illicit activities primarily in rented villas, the news outlet reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

