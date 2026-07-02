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Home / World / Baloch activist launches hunger strike outside UK PM's office over rights concerns

Baloch activist launches hunger strike outside UK PM's office over rights concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 01:38 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Baloch activist Aomar Karim has launched a peaceful hunger strike outside the official residence of the British Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street in London, protesting what he described as Pakistan's continued crackdown on Baloch political activists and calling for international attention to the situation in Balochistan.

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In a post shared on X, Karim stated that the hunger strike began on Thursday in solidarity with the Baloch people and would continue until Friday, 3 July, at 6:30 PM.

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According to his statement, the protest was prompted by the recent life imprisonment of Baloch rights activists Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shahji, as well as the continued detention of Beebow Baloch, Bebarg Zehri, and Gulzadi Baloch.

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"This injustice cannot be ignored," Karim wrote, saying his demonstration was intended to draw attention to the plight of Baloch activists and what he characterised as ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan.

The activist said he would remain outside 10 Downing Street through Thursday and Friday, then move the protest to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on King Charles Street on Friday.

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Karim also issued a public appeal urging journalists, Members of Parliament, human rights organisations, members of the Baloch diaspora, and the wider public to join the demonstration in support of the Baloch cause.

"Every hour of solidarity matters," he said, encouraging people to attend the protest and amplify calls for international action.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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