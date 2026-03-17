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Home / World / Baloch activist slams Pakistan's 'poetry radicalisation' claim

Baloch activist slams Pakistan's 'poetry radicalisation' claim

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ANI
Updated At : 12:00 PM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch has strongly criticised remarks made by the chief minister of Balochistan, who alleged that Balochi poetry was being used to radicalise young people in the province.

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Activists argue that the growing frustration among Baloch youth is not caused by literature but by years of state repression and controversial policies.

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The chief minister made the statement during a session of the Balochistan Assembly, claiming that certain Balochi poems were encouraging young people to join armed groups. The remarks quickly drew backlash from activists and political voices, who said the government was attempting to shift attention away from deeper issues affecting the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, responding to the comments, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Sammi Deen Baloch said authorities should evaluate their policies in Balochistan instead of blaming poetry and literature for the discontent among young people.

She argued that the anger seen among Baloch youth is largely the result of long-standing grievances, including enforced disappearances, restrictions on civil liberties, and ongoing security operations.

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In a sarcastic reaction to the chief minister's remarks, she said that if poetry truly had the power to radicalise the youth, then institutions promoting the Balochi language should be strictly monitored and books confiscated.

She remarked that books encourage critical thinking and that authorities often see "thinking youth" as a threat. She added that, by the same reasoning, libraries should be closed and Baloch students should be removed from universities and colleges, since education encourages young people to question government policies and narratives.

She further criticised what she described as systematic efforts to silence dissent in the province. She pointed to restrictions on movement, limited employment opportunities, and internet shutdowns, saying these measures prevent people from witnessing what she called state repression in Balochistan.

She also raised the issue of enforced disappearances, claiming that many Baloch individuals are taken into custody for years and later denied by official accounts, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

She accused the state of relying on policies of bans, restrictions, and violence instead of addressing the root causes of mistrust among the Baloch population.

Referring to recent developments, she mentioned reports from Panjgur where 22 young men were allegedly killed in suspected extrajudicial actions within roughly twenty days.

She stated that Baloch youth are not turning against the state because of poetry or books, but because of prolonged repression, bloodshed, and policies that suppress dissent in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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