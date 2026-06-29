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Home / World / Baloch activists protest outside 10 Downing Street; demand global action against Pakistan's rights record

Baloch activists protest outside 10 Downing Street; demand global action against Pakistan's rights record

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ANI
Updated At : 01:08 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 29 (ANI): Baloch human rights activists staged a protest outside 10 Downing Street in London to mark the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, urging the international community to take stronger action against alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

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Leading the demonstration, Baloch political and human rights activist Aomar Karim said the protest was organised to highlight what activists describe as decades of enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, and extrajudicial killings targeting the Baloch people.

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Karim said the gathering brought together activists, journalists, and supporters who expressed solidarity not only with the people of Balochistan but also with oppressed communities across the world fighting for justice, freedom, and fundamental human rights.

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He called on the international community to break its silence over the plight of victims of torture and enforced disappearances, saying the voices of those who have been silenced must continue to be heard on global platforms.

The demonstration comes at a time of heightened international attention on Pakistan's human rights record following the life imprisonment of prominent Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch.

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Rights groups and Baloch organisations have condemned the verdict, calling it politically motivated and part of a wider crackdown on peaceful political dissent.

Pakistani authorities, however, maintain that legal proceedings are conducted in accordance with the country's laws.

For years, international human rights organisations have raised concerns over allegations of enforced disappearances, custodial torture, restrictions on freedom of expression, and the shrinking space for peaceful political activism in Balochistan.

Families of missing persons have repeatedly organised protests, demanding information about their loved ones and accountability from the authorities.

The London protest concluded with calls for international human rights bodies and democratic governments to increase pressure on Pakistan to ensure accountability, uphold the rule of law, and protect the fundamental rights of the people of Balochistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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