DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Baloch American Congress President calls on Trump to recognise Balochistan as 'strategically important' to US

Baloch American Congress President calls on Trump to recognise Balochistan as 'strategically important' to US

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:56 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], January 16 (ANI): Baloch American Congress, President Tara Chand on Friday said in a statement that US President Donald Trump should recognise Balochistan as strategically important to the United States, just like Greenland.

Advertisement

Chand said that Pakistan, with China's support has occupied Balochistan, and has become a security threat.

Advertisement

https://x.com/drtchand/status/2011854431638204486?s=20

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "President Trump should recognize Balochistan as strategically important to the United States, just like Greenland, because Balochistan has a critical geopolitical location and major mineral and coastal resources. Pakistan, with China's support, has occupied Balochistan, creating a serious security threat not only to America but to the wider world. Balochistan's location near the Strait of Hormuz also makes it extremely important for regional and global security."

Chand pointed out that China and Pakistan were expanding their presence in the region, and must be taken seriously.

Advertisement

"Balochistan holds major geopolitical and defense value, and the United States should pay close attention to it. Pakistan and China are expanding their influence across the region, and this must be taken seriously. The Baloch people are an ancient nation with thousands of years of history. They are secular, progressive, and open-minded, and they seek freedom, peace, and a better future for their region and the world," he said.

He added, "Therefore, the United States should support Balochistan and recognize that Balochistan is essential to America's future security."

Earlier on January 11, Baloch activist Hakeem Baloch has accused Pakistan's security establishment of continuing to rely on enforced disappearances as its "primary tool of control" in Balochistan, despite years of international scrutiny. He argued that these abductions, now increasingly involving women and children, reflect a deepening phase of state repression.

In an interview with ANI, Baloch said that more than eight to ten Baloch women and girls were abducted in the past year alone, including a 15-year-old and an eight-month pregnant woman. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts