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Home / World / Baloch armed groups claim responsibility for twin attacks in Naseerabad, Kachhi

Baloch armed groups claim responsibility for twin attacks in Naseerabad, Kachhi

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ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan] April 6 (ANI): "Pro-independence" armed groups in Balochistan have taken responsibility for separate attacks in the Naseerabad and Kachhi districts, according to statements cited in a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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In one statement, Dostain Baloch, spokesperson for the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG), said the group carried out an attack on machinery allegedly linked to Pakistani security forces in the Dera Murad Jamali region of Naseerabad. He claimed that explosive devices were placed on the equipment near Rabi, leading to its destruction, as reported by TBP.

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The spokesperson further alleged that the machinery was involved in what he described as military-associated commercial operations related to agricultural resources in Balochistan. He added that the group plans to target similar initiatives and cautioned individuals connected to such projects to distance themselves.

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In another statement, the United Baloch Army (UBA) claimed responsibility for an armed assault in the Sanni area of Kachhi district on April 4. UBA spokesperson Mazar Baloch said that the group's fighters engaged in an exchange of fire with individuals he identified as members of a state-supported armed group.

According to the statement, two individuals were killed during the exchange, and their weapons were taken. The UBA spokesperson alleged that both had longstanding links with intelligence-affiliated armed groups in Pakistan and were involved in sharing information about Baloch fighters, as well as participating in the detention of residents. He also stated that prior warnings had been issued to them, as cited by the TBP report.

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The group additionally warned others whom it accused of cooperating with state institutions, urging them to stop such involvement.

Human rights organisations have for years raised concerns over enforced disappearances in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, where such incidents have continued over a long period. The lack of accountability and official response has continued to heighten fears and erode trust among affected communities, according to The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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