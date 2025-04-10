DT
PT
Baloch community in Scotland protests against Pakistan's crackdown on BYC

Baloch community in Scotland protests against Pakistan's crackdown on BYC

Members of the Baloch community staged a protest outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, condemning Pakistan's continued actions against the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), as reported by the Balochistan Post.
ANI
Updated At : 06:52 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Edinburgh [Scotland], April 10 (ANI): Members of the Baloch community staged a protest outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, condemning Pakistan's continued actions against the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The protest drew attention to what the organizers called "enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and extrajudicial killings" carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan.

According to Balochistan Post, protesters carried placards and shouted slogans calling for the immediate release of detained BYC leaders and activists, such as Dr Mahrang Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Gullzadi Baloch, Sibghatullah Shah Ji, and Bebarg Baloch.

Members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) also participated in the protest to express their solidarity, the Balochistan Post reported.

The organizers called on the international community to pay attention to the situation in Balochistan and to pressure the Pakistani government to halt what they referred to as "a campaign of political repression."

Representatives from Amnesty International joined the protest and voiced their support for the demonstrators' demands. They stated that the organization would bring the issue to the attention of relevant international forums and human rights organisations, as cited by the Balochistan Post.

Recently on Wednesday, protest rallies were held in the Khuzdar and Washuk districts of Balochistan in response to the ongoing crackdown on the BYC, including the detention of its leaders and alleged mistreatment of its members. In Khuzdar, the Jhalawan Region of the BYC organised a rally with the slogan: "Illegal Detentions and Enforced Disappearances of BYC Leaders and Workers, State Violence Against Peaceful Protesters, Killings of Unarmed Demonstrators, Violations of Privacy, and Ongoing State Atrocities in Balochistan."

A similar demonstration took place in Washuk, where a large crowd, including women, children, and the elderly, condemned the arrests and called for the immediate release of BYC leaders, such as Mahrang Baloch, according to the Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

